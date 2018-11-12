AA rating for Fish Market

Peterhead’s state-of-the-art fish market has taken gold in the industry standards.

Assessors from the British Retail Consortium global standards recently gave the market its highest AA grading.

It followed a rigorous analysis of every aspect of daily operations at the facility.

Port chief executive Simon Brebner said: “Winning this accreditation, which will bring added value throughout the supply chain and advertise Peterhead as being synonymous with the highest quality seafood produce, is a great achievement.”

Quality advisor Allison Sherrington said: “Nine months of hard work started before the building was complete with the development of a policy and objectives to meet the requirements as set out in the BRC global standard.

“The team’s efforts resulted in sound practices and policies and a positive BRC audit that resulted in the market obtaining its AA grade.

“I could not be more proud of the team here at Peterhead Port Authority who have made this great result possible.”

The £9 million fish market forms part of the port’s £51 million redevelopment of the harbour which also includes a deeper basin and more than 800m of new quayside.

Since opening, the market has enjoyed an average weekly landing of 30,000 boxes - twice hitting its 10,000-box capacity.

Coupled with average weekly landings of 25,000 at the old market, the port anticipates an 8% increase in volume by the end of the year with a value of some £1.44 million.