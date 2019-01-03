Busiest year yet for animal rescue centre

The team at the North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre (New Arc) near Auchnagatt are looking ahead to 2019 following a hectic year.

The New Arc took in more than 1,000 animals throughout 2018, with a survival success rate of 70 per cent.

The centre’s team cared for various animals from owls and foxes to cats and dogs.

This year the team cared for Arbuckle, the hedgehog, who was put on a diet after weighing in at over 2kg – four times the weight of an average hedgehog.

They also assisted with Ollie, the osprey, and Marvel, the fox, who sadly succumbed to their injuries.

However, the New Arc is celebrating after receving the final total from its Paypal Giving Tuesday fundraiser.

Its Wildlife A&E Clinic fund received a boost of £7,195.67 thanks to its supporters.

The new A&E Clinic will feature recovery rooms, an intensive care facility and an inspection room to assist with emergency cases.

New Arc founder and manager Keith Marley said: “It is a fantastic amount, the double up scheme worked brilliantly.

“We are reliant on public donations and we are very lucky to have a fantastic group of people following us and supporting us.

“The Giving Tuesday total gives us a much needed boost towards our Wildlife A&E centre.

“Eighteen months ago we started our plans for the centre but prices for materials and equipment have gone up dramatically.

“A lot of it is down to the uncertainty around Brexit and companies that initially were happy to help us with the project are now unable to do so.

“But thanks to the donations we are pleased to say that work on the centre will begin in the new year and we can’t wait to get started, we are all really excited.”

The New Arc is set to receive a further funding boost thanks to the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

The charity will be one of three causes that customers can vote for using tokens handed out at the checkouts.

Keith added: “We hope people will support us and help us to purchase vital life-saving equipment.

“We appreciate all of the help that we have received so far.”