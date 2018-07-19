Budding artists urged to join challenge

The Peterhead Informal Art Group will host their annual Artists Challenge at the Rescue Hall next week.

Every year during Scottish Week the group run the ever popular challenge for both children and adults, where participating artists create a painting based on a set theme, which this year is Peterhead Landscapes.

One of the group’s country members, Tilly Farnham, was a semi finalist in this year’s BBC Big Painting Challenge. Tilly will be painting on the day of the Artists Challenge and will be judging the adult competition in the afternoon.

This year the group have created their own Big Painting Challenge and a painting of a well known Peterhead Landscape will be on display during the Artists Challenge.

The original ink drawing, of Broad Street in 1890, was created by George Strachan and members of the group have recreated his drawing in glorious technicolour.

Head along to the Rescue Hall on Prince Street next Wednesday (July 25) from 1-3.30pm to see the Peterhead Big Painting Challenge, along with an exhibition of paintings by group members.

Members of the public are welcome to participate and paint their own Peterhead Landscape.

No experience is necessary and everyone is welcome.

The 2018 Artists Challenge will start with children aged 12 years and under from 10am to 11am. Judging and prizegiving will follow at 11.15am.

Materials will be provided but children may bring their own materials if they wish. Models can be created instead of paintings, but all works must be prepared and completed on the day.

Meanwhile the adults and young people (13 years and over) challenge will run from 1pm to 3.15pm, with judging and prizegiving at 3.30pm.

All participants must bring their own materials and all works must be prepared and completed on the day.