Buchanhaven Heritage switch-on

Hundreds gathered on a cold, clear night to see this year’s Christmas lights display switched-on at Buchanhaven Heritage Centre.

Local Guides, Brownies and Rainbows provided the entertainment for the evening as they entertained the crowds with some festive songs.

Santa with Charlie McKenzie who donated this year's tree.

They sang in the hall to a packed audience,with a live broadcast from Waves Radio, before everyone proceeded to the playground.

There, the singing continued round the Christmas tree and, to a huge countdown, the lights were switched on on the tree - which had been donated by Charlie McKenzie - by former pupil David Davidson.

Elizabeth Milne of Buchanhaven Heritage Society, said it had been a wonderful night with everyone getting well into the festive spirit.

“I would like to thank everyone who came along to this year’s event,” she said.