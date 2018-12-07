Buchanhaven Heritage switch-on

Hundreds gathered on a cold, clear night to see this year’s Christmas lights display switched-on at Buchanhaven Heritage Centre.
Local Guides, Brownies and Rainbows provided the entertainment for the evening as they entertained the crowds with some festive songs.
They sang in the hall to a packed audience,with a live broadcast from Waves Radio, before everyone proceeded to the playground.
There, the singing continued round the Christmas tree and, to a huge countdown, the lights were switched on on the tree - which had been donated by Charlie McKenzie - by former pupil David Davidson.
Elizabeth Milne of Buchanhaven Heritage Society, said it had been a wonderful night with everyone getting well into the festive spirit.
“I would like to thank everyone who came along to this year’s event,” she said.