Author’s visits in new book

A north east author’s new book about Bram Stoker’s visits to Cruden Bay is set to go on sale next week.

‘When Brave Men Shudder: The Scottish Origins of Dracula’ was written by Mike Shepherd, and will be pubished by Wild Wolf Publishing on Wednesday, October 31.

Mike said: “The introduction to my book is by Dacre Stoker, the great-grand nephew, who came to visit me in Cruden Bay last November.

“Bram was a part-time writer only, his full-time job was as the business manager for the Lyceum Theatre in London.

“He escaped to Cruden Bay for a month every August and wrote his books there.

“In 1895 he started writing his most famous book, Dracula. That year he stayed at the Kilmarnock Arms Hotel in the village with his wife and son.”

Copies of Mike’s new book can be pre-ordered online now (priced £12.99) by visiting amazon.co.uk.