Armistice 100: Family remember fallen Boddam soldier

Members of the Sellar family gathered at Boddam War memorial on Sunday, October 28 as an act of remembrance to an uncle, great uncle and great-great uncle.

Colin Sellar of Boddam died 100 years ago on that day.

Members of the Sellar family at Boddam War memorial

As well as remembering Colin, the Sellar family also remembered all those who gave their lives so that we could be free.

Pte Colin Philip Sellar served with the 4th Battalion Gordon Highlanders. He was the son of John and Ann Stephen Sellar, of Harbour Street, Boddam and a bank clerk in Peterhead.

He died of his wounds on 28th October 1918 and is buried at Ramillies Military Cemetry, France.

Colin's nephew Jimmy Sellar led the tribute on Sunday and said some words, then Ellon piper Gavin Cantlay very kindly played Flowers of the Forrest.

The poppy wreath was lain by great niece Jan Grant, then a minute silence took place.

Colin was awarded the Victory Medal and the British War Medal for his service and his next of kin would also have received the Memorial Plaque and commemorative scroll which went to all families of men who died in the war.