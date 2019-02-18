Animal sanctuary to host special event

A green gathering will take place at animal sanctuary Willows in a bid to showcase how people can live in harmony with the environment.

Billed as an ethical living festival, the event will take place on Saturday, June 8 at the sanctury’s Lambhill base on the B9093 road between Strichen and New Pitsligo.

Yard manager Vikky McDonald is now hoping to involve Peterhead and beyond in addressing the eco-message in a fun way.

Vikky said: “We are looking for businesses or individuals to sponsor this event and look forward to hearing from any interested parties. We are also taking stall bookings.

“All stalls must consist of items that are animal friendly, environmentally sound and ethical – that is, made from renewable sources and promote recycling.”

And Vikky revealed that there will be one particularly ‘green guest’ at the fair – in every sense of the word.

For Shrek himself will be making an appearance – along with the talented cast who will be appearing in AOC’s production of ‘Shrek The Musical’ at His Majesty’s Theatre in July!

Those interested in taking a stall can email kate@willowsanimals.com.