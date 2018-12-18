Aladdin serves up some Genie-us panto fun at Peterhead

Peterhead Pantomime Group have done it again!

This year’s production of Aladdin exceeded all expectations with something for everyone served up in hilarious fashion with top-class performances for all involved.

I have to say that this year’s Blue, Pink and Purple chorus members excelled themselves.

They were on-point with their choreography, singing and smiling faces and, in my humble opinion, produced their finest performance to-date in any panto.

Taking the leading role this year was Callum Anderson, a seasoned performer who, along with Amy Lawrence as Princess Jasmine, added just the right amount of romance to the proceedings.

Queen Flora of Rora (Emma Turnbull) reminded me so much of Marjory in To the Manor Born that it was uncanny.

Big shout out to Slave of the Ring, (Iona Avenue or the sassy lassie fae Rasaay Road) Lynn Sandison and Grant Ogston as the Genie of the lamp. Magical performances from both.

But undoubtedly stars of this year’s show were Alasdair Corbett, Jason McGee and Iain Small, aka Dorothy Jack, Jist Jack and Abanazar.

It was a welcome return to the stage for Ali and Jason - and what a return is was!

Ali, a co-director of this year’s show, played the role to perfection with some fantastic costumes - how did he fit into the Grease costume?

Jason as the dimwit Jist Jack was hilarious and gave us some cracking ad-libs as well as a side-splitting performance.

Abanazar was played by Iain Small who, after a few years in a dress went to the dark side to play the evil Abanazar. Again, plenty of boos and hisses for his excellent performance.

Of course, we have to mention the flying carpet scene -absolutely brilliant; the animal song - hilarious; the buttery sketch - superb; Jason’s review of the buttery sketch - sublime!

All-in-all it gave Aberdeen’s HMT panto a run for its money (even better according to my husband - but don’t tell them that!).

Well done to all involved.

Oh, and just one more thing before I sign off....thnaks fir thi menshun fir the Buchanie!