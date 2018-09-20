Accolade for Committee

The Peterhead Scottish Week Committee has received a Pride of Buchan Award.

Members of the Committee were presented with the accolade at the Buchan Area Committee in Peterhead on Tuesday, September 18.

Councillors agreed that the Committee deserved the award for all of their hard work organising the popular annual gala week.

Chair of the Buchan Area Committee and councillor Norman Smith said: “The Committee is made-up of a small group of volunteers who do a fantastic job.

“This year was the 57th year and, as ever, the events over the week proved to be a massive hit with the whole community.

“The Committee agreed that the Peterhead Scottish Week Committee are all great ambassadors for community spirit, and agreed that they receive a Pride of Buchan Award.”