Funding is available for local schemes, but be quick if you want to apply.

Don't be slow, applications close at the end of May

Communities across Buchan can apply for 80% of the total cost of a project with a maximum of £5,000, or £10,000 if the work is deemed a priority by the community.

The £10,000 limit will apply to projects where the work has been identified and prioritised by the community and will help them deliver targets identified in their action plans. These projects may help groups develop their halls or parks, explore asset transfer possibilities, even developing community resilience plans.

Funding up to £5,000 will be available for projects that can demonstrate wide community benefit and can enhance their local area. The funding can be used to support a range of improvements such as boosting the appearance of towns and villages, supporting the health and wellbeing of residents, reducing social isolation, and supporting community businesses and social enterprises.

Last year, the scheme successfully helped local communities deliver a wide variety of community projects, including upgrades to local facilities in St Fergus, Strichen, Maud, Hatton and Mintlaw. The grant scheme also funded feasibility studies for lighting for Fetterangus football pitch and improvements to the pier at Buchanhaven Harbour, and supported Peterhead Men Shed and Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust to purchase essential items of equipment.

This year the Buchan Area Committee hope to support even more groups with innovative ideas for projects

The fund is administered and promoted through Buchan Development Partnership (BDP). The charity can provide guidance for potential projects, so all groups should discuss their project with BDP prior to submitting an application.

All organisations are required to submit a copy of their constitution and most recent verified accounts. The deadline for Applications is 29th of May.