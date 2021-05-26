Quality spacious family home in rural Newburgh

Forming part of a small exclusive modern development of executive properties, 10 Bridge Gardens in Newburgh is on the market to offers over £395,000. Visit www.mortgageandproperty.co.uk for more details.
The large lounge features a gas stove set, double French doors opening to the rear garden and offers countryside views.
The open plan family room, dining room and stylish modern kitchen is perfect for entertaining family and friends.
The property offers stunning views of the countryside.
The impressive reception hallway features light oak doors with wooden stairway to upper floor
