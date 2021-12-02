Hatton bakery is in the final of the World Scotch Pie Awards

Judges rated more than 400 pies before declaring the finalists. (Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith)

It follows the annual judging day held earlier this month when over 70 butchers and bakers delivered more than 400 of the nation’s best pies for judging by over 50 experts in their field.

Under the watchful eye of Head Judge Ian Nelson, each entry was carefully assessed for its appearance, consistency and of course taste. The judges selected a series of ‘best in category’ pies including the 2022 World Champion Scotch Pie – although for this ultimate accolade there is still one final stage to determine the winner. A ‘mystery shop’ will ensure the Scotch Pie entered into the awards is exactly the same pie that is sold day in and day out to happy customers.

As always, the judges were looking for pie perfection across entrants in 11 categories – Scotch Pie, Football Pies & Savouries, Macaroni Pie, Steak Pie, Sausage Roll, Cold Savoury, Hot Savoury, Vegetarian Savoury, Haggis Savoury, Bridie and Apple Pies.

The winner will be announced at a prestigious lunch in Cumbernauld on January 18, 2022, hosted by Carole Smilie.

Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers, who run the competition on behalf of bakery and butchery trades, said: “Announcing the shortlist is such a momentous moment as it’s the first inkling our entrants get that their pies have been judged to be the best of a very good field.