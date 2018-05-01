A grand Postcode Lottery win for Cruden Bay neighbours

Two neighbours in Cruden Bay are celebrating after their postcode - AB42 0RF - was drawn as the winner of People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize on May 1.

One of the Links View winners will see their bank account boosted by £1,000, while the second has doubled their win to an amazing £2,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt was on hand to offer her congratulations, saying: ““Well done to our players in Cruden Bay! It’s great to see neighbours win together and I hope they have a great time spending their prize. Make sure you’re playing with your postcode to be in with a chance of winning.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities, with players of People’s Postcode Lottery having raised £291 million to-date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.