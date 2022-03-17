Tree planting for the Jubilee at St Fergus School

The Hon Mrs Katharine Nicolson, Deputy Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, with pupils from St Fergus School at Her Majesty The Queen’s Green Canopy tree planting ceremony.

The Green Canopy ceremony is one of several events across Aberdeenshire and beyond marking this most remarkable milestone of The Queen’s reign, which began in 1952.

The Deputy Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire was joined by head teachers Avril Sutherland and Pauline Robertson, teachers, and pupils during the tree planting ceremony on Wednesday, March 16.

Mrs Robertson said: “It was an honour to welcome the Deputy Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire The Hon Mrs Katharine Nicolson to our school. The children were really excited about this special event.

“The trees will not only act as a symbol of Her Majesty The Queen’s enduring reign but they will also be useful for outdoor learning and help the environment.”

There are several Green Canopy tree planting ceremonies taking place at schools across Aberdeenshire to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The focal point of the national celebrations will be over the Platinum Jubilee weekend with an extended Bank Holiday from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.