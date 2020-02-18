Worker rescued after fall at Boddam factory

Fire crews were called to rescue a worker at the Thistle Seafoods factory in Boddam yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

The alarm was raised at around 1.12pm after the man, thought to be an engineer, took a bad fall in the warehouse on Harbour Street and twisted his ankle.

The man was unable to use the ladder to get down so was stuck in the top of the warehouse meaning the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service had to use an extendable ladder to reach him.

After being recused the man was taken away in an ambulance, but is now said to be ‘doing fine now’.