NHS Grampian urges Covid-positive people to identify their contacts

Contacting tracing is important in reducing the spread of the virus.

As a result, NHS Grampian is urging people who test positive to complete the details of their contacts using the online form provided to them with their test results.

In addition, they must self-isolate in line with Scottish Government guidance.

Chris Littlejohn, deputy director of public health, said: “The sheer number of cases we are seeing at present has led to a dramatic increase in the workload of our Test & Protect teams.

"Regrettably, this means we are not currently in position to contact trace every positive test that comes into the system. We are prioritising those individuals most at risk from Covid-19 for telephone calls, those at lower risk will receive a text message with further guidance.

"If you don’t complete the form, supplied with your positive result, our teams will have to call you. Identifying your own contacts – making sure to include those people you live with – allows our team to concentrate on the more complex cases.

“I do not want people to think this diminishes the importance of identifying and managing the virus. This is a sensible and practical approach to managing the huge volume of cases being seen across the country.”

If you do test positive for Covid-19, you must self-isolate for 10 days at home.

Support is available for people self-isolating by contacting the Grampian Coronavirus Assistance Hub on 0808 196 3384 (Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm) or via the website www.gcah.org.uk.

Mr Littlejohn added: “Around one in five of the confirmed cases we are seeing presently are in people who have had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

"This is in line with all the evidence to date about the effectiveness of the vaccines. While vaccines offer vital protection, no jab is 100 per cent fool-proof, which is why we still need people to exercise caution.”

Mr Littlejohn also urged people to keep testing – those with Covid-19 symptoms must arrange a PCR test. People without symptoms can order Lateral Flow test kits.