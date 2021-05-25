New grant scheme available to Aberdeenshire's sporting and cultural groups

Community organisations are being offered financial support by Live Life Aberdeenshire.

The Positive Action Grant scheme has been designed to meet health and well-being challenges and promote recovery in communities following easing of the current restrictions.

Groups can apply for between £200 and £5000.

This offers a route to deliver innovative sporting and cultural projects and it is hoped it will encourage new community organisations to build their capacity.

LLA is keen to start dialogue with constituted groups who feel they can have a positive impact on health and well-being.