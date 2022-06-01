Inaugural New Deer Fun Run set for June 12

The kids fun run is set to be a big hit

Any profits from this event will be shared between two local charities - St Kane’s Early Learning Childcare Centre and New Deer Community Association.

There will be a 5 and a 10k, along with a childrens’ 1k, as well as the chance for under-fives to compete at 100m distance! Children’s races are free to enter, and there will be medals and prizes for everyone taking part.

The 5k Fun Run is open to all ages and abilities, but parents, carers and guardians are responsible for competitors under the age of 18.

Online entries at Entry Central (www.entrycentral.com) close on June 11, but limited entries may still be available on the day. Organiser, Craig Wilson, urges people to contact him on 07452 967184 to confirm a place prior to travelling, to avoid disappointment.

Due to the uneven terrain on parts of the course, competitors are advised that the route is not suitable for pushchairs. The main route will not be marshalled, but will be clearly signposted. It is quite a challenging course, incorporating a climb up to Culsh Monument!

Car parking is on-site, there will be a water station located at the start and finish, and toilets and changing facilities are available if required. It is hoped that there will also be refreshments and spot prizes.