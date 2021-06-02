Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP welcomes Aberdeenshire's transition to Level 1

Karen Adam says the move to Level 1 will be welcomed by everyone in the Banffshire and Buchan Coast area.

Ms Adam said: “I welcome the decision by Nicola Sturgeon to move Aberdeenshire to Level 1 from one minute past midnight on Saturday (June 5).

“Aberdeenshire and the rest of Scotland now have a significant advantage when it comes to handling the virus, as we have substantial evidence that the vaccination programme is working well.

“There’s still a significant proportion of the population that have not yet received both doses of the vaccine yet so it is wise to continue to exercise caution and protect the NHS.

"However, although we remain cautious, I know this is welcome news to everyone living in Banffshire & Buchan Coast.”

The move to Level 1 means eight people from three households can meet indoors and 12 people from 12 households can meet outdoors.