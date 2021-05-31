Aberdeenshire nears halfway for people receiving two vaccine doses

Nearly half the adult population in Aberdeenshire has received two doses of a Covid vaccine.

Public Health Scotland data shows 95,092 people Aberdeenshire had received both jabs by May 26.

That was up 5,787 compared to the previous week.

It means 46 per cent of people aged 18 and over in Aberdeenshire have now received two doses, using the latest Scottish population estimates.

The data also shows a total of 163,970 people in Aberdeenshire received a first dose of the vaccine – 79 per cent of the over 18s.

Across Scotland, 1.9 million people had received both jabs by May 26, 43 per cent of the population.

That was an increase of 197,000 from the week before.

The data also shows that 3.2 million people across Scotland have received a first jab, 70 per cent of the population.