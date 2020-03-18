Coronavirus - what's happening around the north-east

With things changing on a daily basis, we give you a round-up of the latest news on the impact Coronavirus is having on the Buchan area.

Aberdeenshire Council has announced the closure of public facilities and schools as well as changes to its services in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today Alford Primary School, Barthol Chapel School and Dunnottar School will be closed to everyone due to staff shortages. Tullynessle School nursery is also closed due to a staff shortage. The Scottish Government has announced that all schools and nurseries will close at the end of the week.

On Tuesday, March 17 the council's Health and Social Care Partnership announced a change to visiting hours in the region's community hospitals.

Visitors can now only visit for two hours per day (3-4pm and 7-8pm) with just two visitors allowed at a time per person.

This change has come into force at Banff (Chalmers), Huntly (Jubilee), Turriff, Stonehaven (Kincardine Community Hospital), Aboyne, Glen O'Dee, Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Insch and Inverurie (Donbank Ward).

Last night the council's Live Life Aberdeenshire fitness suites, saunas and steam rooms were closed "indefinitely".

Theatres, in Aboyne, Alford, Aden Country Park, Peterhead and Macduff's Arts Centre were also closed at 6pm.

Any lets of school space, public halls and community centres after 6pm will now be cancelled, however after school clubs will continue to run while schools remain open. Any new lets will not be accepted.

Aberdeenshire Council has decided to take this action in response to Scottish and UK Government advice.

The authority has said it is expecting further changes to come to its sport and cultural provision in the area and will update as this information is available.

Speaking at the full meeting of Aberdeenshire Council today (Wednesday, March 18) Chief Executive Jim Savage said the council will continue to operate while providing "a changing footprint of services".

He said: "We will ensure that communities, councillors, partners and staff are kept aware of all decisions and changes as they are made, but we have to reflect and accept that the pace of change around us will be significant."

He added: "This is an unprecedented time for the country and Aberdeenshire. Such a scale of public health challenge has not been experienced for decades.

"Navigating will be a team effort involving the leadership of everyone in this chamber, all 16,000 staff and indeed the residents of Aberdeenshire. It's a time when hopefully the best of Aberdeenshire will come to the fore where we show our care and compassion for our colleagues and communities."

Meanwhile, dental practices in Scotland have been advised to cancel all non-urgent treatment that involves the use of a scaler or drills unless it is a serious dental emergency.

Asda has announced that it is limiting customers to only three of any product across all food items, toiletries and cleaning products, while many are introducing a special hour in the day to allow elderly customers to carry out their shopping.

Brewdog has started working on making a new Punk Sanitiser (a hand sanitiser) at its distillery saying it is determined to do everything it can to try and help as many as possible stay safe.

McDonalds has closed all its restaurant seating in a bid to fight coronavirus, but it's drive thrus will remain open for business.

Buchan Development Partnership says it will be operating as normal however staff will be working from home and therefore its office in Maud will be closed. Anyone who wishes to contact them should do so via email.

The Museum of Scottish Lighthouses has announced that its 25th anniversary event, due to take place on May 29 and 30 has been cancelled. Hopefully it will only be a postponement, but this will be dictated upon how events unfold. Those who have already purchased tickets will be refunded.

Aden Country Park's VE Day celebrations on May 8 have also been cancelled, with all Aden events on hold until June. Longside Church's 400 celebrations are also likely to be cancelled, but an announcement is awaited.

And the much anticipated Chaplins reunion in Peterhead in May has also been postponed to possibly September. Tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled date and refunds will be offered to those who can't make it along.

Modo has also decided to close its Encounter Youth Cafe in Peterhead and its weekly CircoModo sessions. It has also had to cancel its Modo Matters event. Its HQ in Peterhead will also be closed to the public, however staff will continue to work.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service has announced that no new criminal jury trials will be commenced or new juries empanelled until further notice, due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation. Where jury trials have already commenced, these will run to conclusion of the trial, if practical to do so.

For jurors cited for trials information will be available on jury telephone lines advising them not to attend. It is likely that further measures will be announced in the coming days. The situation will be kept under review.

Visiting times at NHS Grampian hospitals are to be restricted to 3pm-4pm and 7pm to 8pm in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

This applies to weekdays and weekends, with an absolute maximum of two visitors per patient. Young children should not attend visiting during this period. Visitng patients in critical care and those receiving palliative care should be discussed and arranged with the nurse in charge.