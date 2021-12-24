Collect Only service for lateral flow kits
Next week there will be providing a Collect Only service from 10am-2pm for rapid lateral flow self-test kits at the following locations.
Friday, 24th December 2021, 1:17 pm
Wednesday, December 29
Inverurie, Fire StationOldmeldrum, Market SquareWesthill, Westhill Shopping ComplexMintlaw, Simpsons Garden Centre
Thursday, December 30
Fraserburgh, Saltoun Square Car ParkBanchory, Bellfield Car ParkPortlethen, Asda Car Park
Friday, December 31
Peterhead Drummers CornerStonehaven, Market SquareEllon, Market Street Shelter
Anyone looking for information on Covid over the festive period should refer to the guidance available online at www.nhsinform.scot