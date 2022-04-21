Aberdeenshire MSP has been shortlisted for the second year in a row

Karen is one of five finalists to make the final cut and is the only female on the shortlist for LGBTQI+ Political Leadership. Ms Adam was last year's winner of the Proud Award's Political Leadership Category, beating out competition from TV Producer, Russell T Davies (It's a Sin), and Scottish Greens Co-Leader, Patrick Harvey MSP.The SNP MSP is again the only woman finalist in the Political Leadership Category. Other finalists are, Aamer Anwar, Jamie Rae, Stewart McDonald MP, and THT Scotland.The award recognises "an individual from any political party who has used their office to actively support and advance the cause of LGBTQI+ people or are a member of the community who have demonstrated Political Leadership in a campaign".The Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP is a member of the Scottish Parliament's Equalities, Human Rights & Civil Justice (EHRCJ) Committee and is widely recognised for her advocacy work in making Scotland a world leader in LGBTQI+ rights and inclusion.Ms Adam quickly rose to prominence as an MSP when she made history as the first parliamentarian to take their affirmation in British Sign Language (BSL). Adam wasn't slow in making a name for herself as a staunch ally of the LGBTQI+ community, having committed to supporting reform of the Gender Recognition Act to make it more inclusive of trans people, and implementing a full and comprehensive ban on LGBTQI+ conversion practices.The MSP has previously been vocal about her experience of growing up with her mum and her partner in a same sex household in the late 70s and 80s, and has been vocal in her support for LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion.Commenting, the Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP said: "I'm feeling incredibly humbled to have made the finals of the Proud Scotland Awards for the second year in a row."I hope that both my words and actions in the Scottish Parliament continues to speak for itself in regard to my commitment to improving the lives of LGBTQI+ people, and changing attitudes for the better."I am and will continue to be unwavering in my support for LGBTQI+ rights and inclusion. As a ciswoman, I need to say that there is no conflict between the rights of trans people and the rights of women - because trans women are women and women's rights are their rights too, and I will continue to do everything I can to ensure Scotland can be a safe and equal society for all of us to live in.""Thank you to the organisers of the Proud Scotland Awards, there are so many inspirational finalists who have also been shortlisted, Stewart McDonald MP, and human rights lawyer, Aamer Anwar, who's been a huge supporter of TIE. Good luck to everyone!"