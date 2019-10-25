Peterhead student's career in focus

Camryn Forman’s love of photography began when she was a pupil at Peterhead Academy, entering and winning competitions with her work when she was a teenager.

When she left school, she decided to pursue her passion as a career and now Camryn (20) has graduated with an HND in Photography from North East Scotland College (NESCol).

Her winning streak continued during her time at NESCol. For two years in a row, Camryn was among a small group of students whose work was selected by the Aberdeen Harbour Board for inclusion in their calendar.

Camryn said: “I have always loved photography, and College has really let me grow my skills and boost my confidence.”

Camryn now runs Camryn Forman Photography (@CamrynFormanPhotography on Instagram) and is working as a photographer’s assistant at Trend Magazine.