Firm to help North East Scotland College students

ACE Winches has recently set up a partnership with North East Scotland College (NESCol) to provide used equipment to the college’s students, to assist with their learning and development.

ACE Winches is a global leader in the design, manufacture and hire of lifting, pulling and deploying solutions and the provision of associated hire personnel for the oil, gas, marine, decommissioning, civil engineering and renewable energy markets.

The partnership means that students will get first hand practice on how to handle the equipment and gain practical knowledge on how it can be utilised.

The equipment is mainly hydraulic motors and pumps which have reached the end of their lifespan and can no longer be used by the company.

This type of equipment will give students the valuable experience in stripping down the equipment and rebuilding it.

Ian Runcie, Employer Engagement Manager at NesCol comments “North East Scotland College welcomes this recent collaboration with ACE Winches. We are grateful for the donation of this equipment, which broadens the range of training equipment available in the workshops.

“This will benefit apprentices and students alike.”

Darren Millar, Workshop Manager at ACE Winches added: “We are delighted that this equipment, that would usually be discarded, is getting a second life and is being used to support the education of the next generation of engineers.

“We look forward to developing this partnership with NESCol further to see how we can work together to develop the future workforce.”