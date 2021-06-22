Councillors discuss relocation of Peterhead's Anna Ritchie School
Councillors will consider responses received from a consultation regarding the potential relocation of a Peterhead school today.
The responses regarding the future of Anna Ritchie School will be discussed by members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee at an online meeting.
The consultation on the proposed relocation of the school was launched in December last year and ended in February.
It was seeking views on the potential closure of the school’s existing site at the town’s Grange Gardens and relocation of the school at the Peterhead Community Campus to be built at Kinmundy.
During the consultation period the council held a virtual public meeting that was attended by 27 people.
Attendees raised concerns on matters including the size of the new school, accessibility, outdoor space and pupils’ privacy.
An online survey was also launched and received feedback from 47 people.
Aberdeenshire Council officers have recommended that the local authority goes ahead with the proposal to close the existing facility and build a new school at the Peterhead Community Campus.
The council believes the recommendation is the “most suitable option” for Anna Ritchie School and adds that any benefits of relocating the school would outweigh any challenges or concerns.
The proposed new school at Kinmundy would have capacity for 70 pupils but could accommodate fluctuations in the school roll.
As well as having its own specialist classroom facilities the school would have access to the wider campus facilities as well as its own outdoor space featuring play equipment and a sensory garden.