Consultation underway on proposal to permanently close Longhaven School

Longhaven School has been mothballed since October 2018, with pupils moved to other schools earlier that year.

The primary school was temporarily mothballed in October 2018 by Aberdeenshire Council, with further extensions were agreed to that date.

The local authority said that as no Primary 1 pupils enrolled at the school or families transferred older children to the school during the 2021/2022 session, it was necessary for the school to remain mothballed.

Now the council’s education and children’s services committee has agreed to go through the process to closing the school permanently.

Councillor Gillian Owen, committee chair, said: “Considering the closure of any school is not a decision that anyone takes lightly. I am grateful to the council officers who have spent considerable time thinking through all the factors when completing the options appraisal and setting out the proposal for closure.

“However, the key priority must be what is best educationally for children in the Longhaven catchment area, not just now but in the future too. This consultation exercise will help determine this.”

Councils are legally required to undertake a formal consultation process when proposing to close a school.

The statutory consultation must run for at least 30 days during term time. The consultation regarding the closure of Longhaven School began last Tuesday (December 7), and runs until Thursday, February 24.

A public meeting will be held at 6.30pm on Monday, January 24, at Longhaven Community Hall. An online meeting will also take place at 11am on Tuesday, January 25. You can join the online meeting via tinyurl.com/Longhaven-Public-Meeting.

Councillor Rosemary Bruce, committee vice chair, said: “I very much hope everyone in the Longhaven community has their say by taking part in the consultation process. We really want everyone to be involved so we can make a decision about school provision which helps best meet the community’s needs.”