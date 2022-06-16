Boys' Brigade Battalion comes together to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

Planting a tree to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

To mark the special occasion, they invited special guests the Hon Kate Nicolson, Deputy Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, and her husband Captain Mark Nicolson, who planted a tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

The 10 Companies met in Strichen after completing a sponsored walk along the old Formartine & Buchan Railway line. The sponsorship money will help pay for the upkeep and running costs of the Battalions minibus.

The event came at the end of their first full session following the pandemic which has seen many of the groups growing in number, and two who are now working with both boys and girls.

Battalion President Marc Thomson says of the event and celebrating The Queen’s Jubilee: “The Buchan Battalion is very much like a family, and it was great to have all sections of every company together again to mark this historic occasion, whilst giving thanks to our Patron, HM The Queen, for her dedicated service to us all.”