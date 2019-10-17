SNP candidate welcomes investment in Peterhead town centre

Plans to open a five-screen cinema in Peterhead have the potential to help in the transformation of the town centre according to the SNP’s Westminster candidate Paul Robertson.

Mr Robertson was speaking following a visit to the site after it was revealed that Aberdeenshire Council have given grant aid to the scheme as a major town centre renewal project.

Commenting, he said: “I’m delighted that the company behind the cinema plans have chosen Peterhead as the location for their first Scottish operation.

"Aberdeenshire councillors have clearly recognised this project has huge potential to assist in the longer-term regeneration of Peterhead town centre and I’m pleased the council has responded positively to a request to help close the funding gap.

“Like towns up and down the country, Peterhead town centre has its challenges. I’ve been heartened to see some evidence of renewal recently, such as the new Brewdog bar, the Travelodge Hotel which has considerably improved Chapel Street, and the new social housing at the former Caley building at the harbour.

“The cinema project can help in making the town centre a vibrant place once again where people want to come and other businesses are attracted in, and this is excellent news for Peterhead.”