Robert Gordon University programme supports Aberdeenshire's entrepreneurs

Robert Gordon University has launched a programme to support North-east entrepreneurs.

The Regional Startup Accelerator programme will support early-stage entrepreneurs – with ambitious and innovative business ideas – living in the North-east.

The programme is being funded by The Scottish Government, as part of the North East Economic Recovery and Skills Fund (NEERSF), a £14.3 million investment to support economic recovery and enhance skill levels in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire through new economic growth, employment, training, and skills development opportunities

Successful applicants to the Accelerator programme will have the opportunity to test their concepts and accelerate the development of their offering through valuable training, resources and guidance from industry mentors.

The programme is open to innovative applications from any sector. but teams with a particular focus on net zero technologies or innovations will be particularly welcomed.

The Accelerator is only open to people living in Aberdeen City or Aberdeenshire.

Donella Beaton, RGU’s vice-principal for business and economic development, said: “The region has a rich history of entrepreneurship and innovative thinking and this programme will allow even more early-stage entrepreneurs to access support, resources and funding to help them on their journey, all for the benefit of the North-east.

“We have a proven track record of delivering successful accelerator programmes through our Entrepreneurship and Innovation Group, having supported 56 teams in the past three years which have gone on to create £1.6 million in economic impact through sales, jobs and investment.

"We are absolutely committed to working in partnership with key regional stakeholders to accelerate and add value to the economic development of the North East.”