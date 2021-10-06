Restaurant, bar and spa included in plans approved for ‘iconic’ Peterhead building

Plans for a mixed residential and business developement have been approved for the former Glenugie Business Centre and Peterhead North School.

Azeri Ecosse Ltd had applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking planning permission to change the use of the former Peterhead North School and Glenugie Business Centre to mixed residential and business use.

The application was unanimously approved by members of the Buchan Area Committee on Tuesday (October 5).

The former site of the Peterhead Music & Rock School and social work offices will now be redeveloped to include office space, a restaurant, bar and function suite as well as a new five-bedroom house and day spa.

Planning documents revealed that the two-storey day spa will have massage rooms, a Turkish bath, sauna and steam room.

The new home on the site could be used as a short-term holiday let in the future.

A total of 28 car parking spaces will be included on the site along with a turning area and room for a loading bay.

Prior to Tuesday’s meeting the application received one objection regarding parking issues on the site and surrounding streets. However, planners recommended the application be approved as the proposals would bring the “valuable” building back into use. They added they were “satisfied” that no alterations had been proposed that would change the character and visual appearance of the building.

Councillor Norman Smith, committee chairman, said he welcomed the plan.

He said: “It’s really good to see an iconic building being brought back into use and being retained mostly as is.”

Councillor Stephen Calder added: “I’m pleased to see the building is going to be retained. I’m very pleased they are keeping the integrity of the building and it’s going to be put to very good use for that area of the town.”

The local authority had considered demolition of the site last December but an offer in principle was accepted to save the historic Windmill Street and King Street properties.

The Glenugie Business Centre building and a neighbouring property on Windmill Street have lain empty since 2016 and were initially put on the market with a selling price of £450,000.

A number of bidders had shown an interest, but asbestos was discovered inside and stopped potential projects from moving forward.