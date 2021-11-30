Peterhead hosts Christmas Late Night Shopping and festive entertainment

There's a packed programme of entertainment for Late Night Shopping in Peterhead, including carol singing and a magic show.

Organised by Rediscover Peterhead – the Business Improvement District company promoting economic opportunities in the town – the event will see many shops staying open late until 8pm, with special offers available in store on the night.

The idea behind the event is to help encourage residents to support their town centre by shopping local and supporting Peterhead’s businesses.

By spending money locally, residents can help secure jobs and build a more sustainable, vibrant future for communities and people in Peterhead.

As well as providing the opportunity for a bit of Christmas shopping, Rediscover Peterhead has also put together a programme of festive entertainment – everything from carol singing to Christmas crafts.

Also during Peterhead's Late Night Shop, members of RNLI Peterhead will be out dressed in their yellows with their fundraising buckets.

Look out for the Elf on the Shelf, Olaf and the Grinch at the Buchan Giving Tree, where a host of activities are on offer for children. There will be cookie making, crafts, the chance to write a letter to Santa, hot chocolate – and even a snowball fight!

Dales Park School Choir and Burnhaven School Choir will be carol singing in the town centre from 5pm, and Devine Magic will be performing magic shows between 5pm and 8pm.

And look out for the stilt-walking Snow Queen who will be walking tall in the town centre during the event.

As for the retail offering, well, there’s plenty to choose from.

There’s a range of clothing shops – including specialists in children's and babies’ wear – and shoe shops opening late.

Shoppers will be able to buy bikes, books, baking and beauty products.

Home furnishings and decorations, flowers, phones, spectacles and gifts will also be on sale, and there will be the chance to treat your pet to something special too. All that, and hopefully you’ll find time to grab a coffee.