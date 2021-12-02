Peterhead-based NorSea UK welcomes increased maritime traffic to the port

NorSea is seeing an increasing number of vessels using its facilities in Peterhead.

In late 2020, NorSea UK welcomed its first grain and coal vessels as the company sought to explore important new marketplaces and maximise multimillion-pound investment in its Peterhead base.

A year on, activity at the multi-purpose Merchant Quay facility has seen more than 30 coal and grain vessels visit the base alongside an ongoing and steady flow of project vessels operating in the North Sea.

Further increases in maritime traffic are anticipated as the recently-created NorSea Decom continues to strengthen its market share thanks to a collaborative, turnkey approach by NorSea UK and Phoenix Decom in delivering Scotland’s first dedicated subsea decommissioning hub.

NorSea UK manager Karen Russell says it’s important to tap into new markets.

NorSea UK country manager Karen Russell said: “We are delighted to have welcomed so many vessels making use of our facilities in new and diversified ways.

“It is important to our sustainability that we continue to tap into new markets and maximise the potential of our enhanced Peterhead facilities whilst using a local supply chain to fulfil our long-term commitment to the town.”

NorSea UK operates from its headquarters in Aberdeen’s Altens Industrial Estate and facilities at Peterhead’s Merchants and Smith Quays.

The privately-owned company provides supply bases and integrated logistics solutions to the energy and other industries.

Across its operations, the company aims to deliver high-tech, innovative and complete supply chain solutions which are tailored to customer needs.