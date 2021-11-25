Peterhead Academy pupils create Christmas scene for Spar shop

Peterhead Academy art pupils are creating a festive scene on the Spar shop window.

The shop approached Peterhead Academy to ask pupils from the school’s art department to paint a Christmas scene on its window.

The pupils readily agreed and have started work creating a suitable image for shoppers and passers-by to enjoy and admire.

Those involved in creating the Christmas display will be rewarded with Spar vouchers for their hard work.

Shop supervisor Kelly Day, who is looking forward to seeing the finished artwork, said: “We are trying to boost community spirit in the town and we thought this would be a good way of doing it. It helps spread a little bit of Christmas cheer in Peterhead town centre.