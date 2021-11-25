Peterhead Academy pupils create Christmas scene for Spar shop
The Spar shop based at Drummers Corner in Peterhead has enlisted the help of some young artists to create a festive display.
The shop approached Peterhead Academy to ask pupils from the school’s art department to paint a Christmas scene on its window.
The pupils readily agreed and have started work creating a suitable image for shoppers and passers-by to enjoy and admire.
Those involved in creating the Christmas display will be rewarded with Spar vouchers for their hard work.
Shop supervisor Kelly Day, who is looking forward to seeing the finished artwork, said: “We are trying to boost community spirit in the town and we thought this would be a good way of doing it. It helps spread a little bit of Christmas cheer in Peterhead town centre.
"Thanks to the pupils for all their efforts.”