Offshore marine company opens new Peterhead operating site

Peterhead’s reputation as a hub for Scotland’s offshore industry has been boosted by the opening of a new operating base less than a mile from the town’s port.

Malin React, an arm of Malin Marine, says its Aberdeenshire site, operated in partnership with Thistle Marine, includes a one-acre sized lay down area and a dedicated team of specialised welders and fabricators for customers to access.

The organisation, based at Regent Quay in Aberdeen, specialises in rapid installation of offshore marine equipment onto vessels, with a focus on offshore oil and gas sectors.

The team at Malin React work on a diverse list of client projects including trenching systems, cable lay, pipelay and submarine rescue systems.

Stephanie Collins, Malin React’s business unit manager, said: “This year is anticipated to be a period of growth and expansion for the wider Malin group and Malin React is thrilled to open a new operating base with Peterhead-based Thistle Marine.

“We have opened this new operating base because of growing demands from our clients and we are pleased to now be able to offer a greater turnkey rapid vessel mobilisation service to customers in the north east.

“Located close to the port, the site includes an impressive lay down area, one acre in size. Malin React customers in the north east can now access our team of specialised welders and fabricators.

“With an ever-increasing portfolio of specialised marine services, our aim is to deliver high standard services and solutions across all marine sectors.”