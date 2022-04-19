New board member at the Port Authority

Board members

Elaine Leith-Hedley was appointed after Robbie Buchan, who had served for nine years, stood down.

Meanwhile James Stephen, who joined the Board in 2020, has been appointed to fill the deputy convenor role vacated by Mr Buchan.

Dr Leith-Hedley is from the North-East of Scotland (born in Keith, now living in Buckie) and has recently completed a 35-year international career with Shell, in technical and commercial roles in countries including the UK, The Netherlands, Canada, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

She has a BSc degree from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne and PhD from the University of Sheffield.

She is an engineer by background and worked onshore and offshore in her early roles, and more recently in asset management, strategy development and in board director roles. Elaine is married to Tony and they enjoy spending time with their family, and golfing.

Mr Buchan said the highlight of his time on the Board was the completion and opening of the new Peterhead Fish Market and associated new quays and deepened harbour.

“It was a challenging role, but I was glad to be able to contribute in some way to getting the harbour back to where it was, and where it should be,” he said.