Mackie’s secures a cool deal to supply National Trust for Scotland places

Operations Manager Culzean Castle & Country Park, Gareth Clingan and Mackie's of Scotland Food Service Manager, Graham Park

The Aberdeenshire brand has become the official ice cream supplier to at least 29 National Trust for Scotland (NTS) venues which have facilities for eating in or carry out cones and mini-tubs of ice cream.

As a result, the ice cream maker estimates that – guidelines permitting – it will ship up to 60,000 litres to the famous sites this summer, with visitors enjoying more than 250,000 scoops.

Sites that will stock the ice cream include Crathes Castle, Culzean Castle and Country Park, Glencoe National Nature Reserve and Glenfinnan Monument.

It is a major boost to Mackie’s foodservice business, which was hit as cafes, theatres, restaurants and attractions closed for much of the last year.

Food Services Manager Graham Park, said: “This is a big positive step for us as a business – and after a year that has devastated foodservice – we’re thrilled to have secured this partnership.

“We hope that guidelines will be able to continue easing and the public will be able to get out to safely support all National Trust for Scotland places in great numbers.

“The sites will stock a range of ice creams, made on the family farm near Inverurie, either serving scoops from large “Napoli” tubs or mini tubs in a range of our most popular flavours.”

The National Trust for Scotland is the conservation charity that over 90 years has saved, maintained and shared many of the country’s most loved places, rich with history, heritage, nature and culture.

Bart Bukowski, Head of Catering Services at the National Trust for Scotland said: “As people begin to return to the places they love, we’re pleased to have a tasty treat to make this all the sweeter. We’re very pleased to be working with an established Scottish company to provide a great product with quality and sustainability in mind.”

Mackie’s of Scotland produces luxury ice cream at its Westertown, Inverurie farm and distributes to the UK and worldwide.