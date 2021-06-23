Mackie’s moo-ves online with e-commerce chocolate offering

You can now buy Mackie's range of chocolate bars direct from the online store.

Coinciding with the creation of a new website and brand identity, the e-commerce offering is giving buyers easy access to the full range of Mackie’s farm-made chocolates in five flavours and in various formats from gift-packs to individual bars.

Mackie’s of Scotland best known as one of the UK’s favourite ice cream brands, launched its chocolate range in 2014, converting a former tractor shed on its Aberdeenshire family farm into a chocolate factory.

Chocolate proved to be one of the popular lock-down treats and achieved a 46% annual growth in chocolate sales last year.

Mackie’s launched chocolate in four flavours, dark, mint, milk and honeycomb, reflecting its most popular ice cream choices. A fifth flavour, orange, was a popular addition for the Christmas season last year and is now available on the brand’s online store.

Karin Mackie, Marketing Director and one of three sibling owners hopes the easy access to its chocolate range will tempt more of its ice cream customers to try their farm-made chocolate.

She said: “We’re always working with our retailer customers to try and get our chocolate to all corners of the UK.

“Our chocolate is currently widely available in Scottish supermarkets, including Asda, Coop, Sainsburys and Spar, but it can take time to prove performance and achieve long-term listings south of the border.

“It’s long been an ambition to launch an online store to accommodate those who can’t easily buy from their local shop - so we’re delighted to now have the ability to meet buyers’ needs online.”

The website refresh has been completed by Web Integrations.

Ewan Duthie, Managing Director, said: “It’s been a real pleasure to partner with an iconic Scottish brand such as Mackie’s. With more exciting things to come, we look forward to helping Mackie’s continue to build on its growth over the coming months and years.”