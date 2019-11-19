Longside salon sweeps aside competition

A Longside beauty clinic has won a top award in the first ever Scottish NBL Awards.

Kalon Beauty Clinic, owned by Ann Croll, was named Lash Lift Specialist of The Year at the awards in Glasgow last weekend.

The Scottish NBL Awards 2019 are an exclusive celebration of those who take care of our Nails, Brows and Lashes, three features that are integral part of our appearance. The awards are organised by Creative Oceanic but voted for by the public who nominated their favourite salons and go-to professionals.

Meritorious brow bars, freelancers, nail technicians and lash technicians among others gathered together to celebrate their achievements in a glitzy night put on to acknowledge those who leave their customers with the best of impressions.

The sole aim of the awards is to recognise chic and elegant salons with superstar crew of professionals that provide bespoke experiences to their clients, following the latest trends and techniques.

Following her win, Ann told the Buchanie: "I'm absolutely delighted to be taking back a winner for Kalon Beauty Clinic, Longside & the Banff & Buchan area.

"I can only on behalf of myself & Kalon Beauty Clinic thank all my loyal clients and family for the continued support, I wouldn’t be here without you all. Thank you again."