Longside beauty clinic makes awards finals

A Longside beauty clinic has been named as a finalists in the first ever Scottish NBL Awards.

Kalon Beauty Clinic is one of the finalists in the Lash Lift Specialist of The Year category.

Ann Croll from Kalon Beauty Clinic will find out if they have managed to win the competition and grab an accolade at the elegant event being held later this month.

Ann said: "I am over the moon to have been nominated for such an amazing award let alone making the finals,

"I can only on behalf of myself & Kalon Beauty Clinic thank all my loyal clients and family for the continued support, I wouldn’t be here without you all and am so looking forward to being apart of this exciting event, Thank you again."

The elegant event will take place on Sunday November 17, at Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel.