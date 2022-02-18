Local Queen Street bakery wins best butterie two years in a row!
The Hame Bakery in Peterhead are celebrating being the only baker to have won the prestigious title of Best Butterie, two years in a row.
The wee local bakery shop on Queen Street have also won numerous awards over the years for their scrumptious pies to delicious apple tarts.
Owners Patrick and Linda Jackson said: “We would like to thank everyone who made this possible for us and to be still doing a job we love after reaching 20 years in business is remarkable.
The business has a hugely loyal following in the local area as can be seen with the 81 comments left on the shops Facebook page.
Maggie Moir said: “Best bakers in the north east ah my customers ask far i get my butteries fae x x well done and congratulations. Here’s to the next 20 years x x.
Janet Massie
also said: “Loveliest of staff well done to you all and great delivery service, all your hard work Patrick and Linda is appreciated xx.
Lorraine Williamson commented: “Best bakers in town and wouldn't go anywhere else – congratulations.
Sheila Crighton remarked: “A business depends on a good leader who looks after and appreciates his staff, I absolutely love the pancakes! Congratulations and well done.
Fallon Heggie paid his compliments too, saying: “Well done and congratulations on 20 years. You all work so incredibly hard and deserve all the success in the world. xxx.
Alan Haigh said: Congrat s on your anniversary. Thanks for your brilliant service.