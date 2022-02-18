Local Queen Street bakery wins best butterie two years in a row!

Patrick Jackson, Hame Bakery

The wee local bakery shop on Queen Street have also won numerous awards over the years for their scrumptious pies to delicious apple tarts.

Owners Patrick and Linda Jackson said: “We would like to thank everyone who made this possible for us and to be still doing a job we love after reaching 20 years in business is remarkable.

The business has a hugely loyal following in the local area as can be seen with the 81 comments left on the shops Facebook page.

Maggie Moir said: “Best bakers in the north east ah my customers ask far i get my butteries fae x x well done and congratulations. Here’s to the next 20 years x x.

Janet Massie

also said: “Loveliest of staff well done to you all and great delivery service, all your hard work Patrick and Linda is appreciated xx.

Lorraine Williamson commented: “Best bakers in town and wouldn't go anywhere else – congratulations.

Sheila Crighton remarked: “A business depends on a good leader who looks after and appreciates his staff, I absolutely love the pancakes! Congratulations and well done.

Fallon Heggie paid his compliments too, saying: “Well done and congratulations on 20 years. You all work so incredibly hard and deserve all the success in the world. xxx.