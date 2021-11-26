Cruden Bay set to benefit as full fibre broadband extends to more villages

Openreach engineers are working on a full fibre broadbrand network.

Cruden Bay is in line for an upgrade to a new, ultrafast, ultra-reliable ‘full fibre’ broadband network to be built to most premises.

The company had previously announced plans to upgrade 27 towns and villages across Aberdeenshire, and more than 40,000 homes and businesses in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire are now able to connect, with work on the ground continuing.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The digital network provider has now reached 480,000 homes and businesses across Scotland with ultrafast full fibre.

Robert Thorburn, partnership director for Openreach in Scotland, said: “As Scotland’s biggest fibre builder, we’re delighted to be unveiling another broadband boost for more people in Aberdeenshire.

“Good connectivity is vital – whether it’s to work from home, access education and care services, or for gaming and streaming entertainment – and that’s why we’re investing across the UK to upgrade our network to 25 million premises.

“Nobody’s building faster, further or to a higher standard than Openreach, and we’ve already reached six million homes and businesses across the UK with ultrafast full fibre technology. It’s proving popular as well, with nearly 23 per cent already choosing to start using it.”

Scottish Government Economy Secretary Kate Forbes added: “Our R100 (Reaching 100 per cent) programme – including our investment of £600 million in the R100 contracts – ensures that everyone in Scotland can access superfast broadband.

“With Openreach’s latest commercial investment of £95 million, this will ensure more than 50 of our communities will be able to access even faster full-fibre broadband.”

Recent research by the Centre for Economics and Business Research highlighted the economic benefits of connecting everyone in Scotland to full fibre.