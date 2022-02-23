Councillors provide comment around proposed continuation of business improvement districts

Peterhead Producers Market

Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan and Garioch area committees which met on February 22 provided comment on the plans ahead of a meeting of the authority’s Infrastructure Services Committee on March 10 when it will consider the council’s continued support of the BIDs.

The two BID boards have agreed to progress to re-election at the end of their inaugural five-year term with a proposed ballot dates of June 23 for We Are INverurie and September 29 for Rediscover Peterhead.

Since 2014, the council has formally supported BIDs - business-led initiatives for those firms where an annual levy is charged to all commercial buildings falling within a defined area of a town if a yes ballot is successful.

This levy enables projects and statutory services above those that Aberdeenshire Council, Police Scotland, VisitAberdeenshire and Bear Scotland offer as their baseline services.

Following consultation with the businesses a BID Proposal and Business Plan is drawn up which forms the BID companies’ five-year plan for the delivery of these additional projectsand services.

Rediscover Peterhead has introduced a CCTV system, hosted seafood festivals and monthly producers markets, as well as improving surfacing, lighting and signage in the town centre.

Working collaboratively, it has also launched the Invest in Peterhead marketing programme which is enjoying considerable success in attracting investment to Peterhead town centre.

Cllr Norman Smith, chair of the Buchan area committee, said: “During our discussions we heard praise for the very positive activities Rediscover Peterhead has undertaken during its five years to-date and the voice the BID has provided for businesses and traders as it looks to further strengthen the local economy.

Although BIDs are business-led, a legal partnership has operated with the council since 2017.