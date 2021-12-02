Christmas fayre moved from Aden Country Park to Country Park Inn

The fayre - now at the Country Park Inn - will be a great place to pick up some special Christmas gifts.

Organised by the Buchan Development Partnership, the Christmas fayre has had to be moved due to Aden Country Park being closed for two weeks to allow the staff to deal with dangerous trees damaged during Storm Arwen.

The Partnership has expressed its gratitude to the Country Park Inn for making the venue available at such short notice.

Sunday’s fayre will feature a wealth of local crafters and other stalls selling an array of Christmas gift ideas and other homewares.

The fayre is open between 11am and 3.30pm, so why not pop along and browse the many stalls?

Teas, coffees and refreshments will also be on sale on the day, and you can visit Santa in his wee hoosie.