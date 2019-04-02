Win tickets for Rockin’ The Broch!

Fundraising family open air concert Rockin’ The Broch will be held in Fraserburgh later this year.

We have teamed up with the Fraserburgh Sea Cadets & Royal Marines Cadets and have a pair of Gold tickets worth £25 each to give away to a lucky reader.

The Gold tickets are limited and give exclusive access to the Gold arena on the day which includes a seating area, direct access to the front stage, on site parking and a glass of either Prosecco or fresh orange juice on arrival.

Rockin’ The Broch will be held on Saturday, June 8 at North Links, Fraserburgh, and features performances from local bands and will end with a firework display.

To be in with the chance to win the tickets all you have to do is send an email with the subject name ‘Rockin’ The Broch Competition’ to news@buchanobserver.com along with your name, address and a contact number.

Entries will close on Sunday, April 14, and the winners will be announced in the Tuesday, April 16 edition of the Buchanie.

For more information about the event visit www.rockinthebroch.co.uk or find the event on Facebook.