Wild Tree Adventures fun at Aden Park

If you’re looking for a fun-filled day out with the kids this Summer then Aden Country Park is the place to go.

Buchan Development Partnership (BDP) has invited recently launched climbing company, Wild Tree Adventures, back to the park to encourage people of all ages to try tree climbing.

Tim Chamberlain, director of Wild Tree Adventures, will be holding tree climbing lessons in Aden park on the July 6 ,7, 8 and 9.

Tim said: “Wild Tree Adventures was launched in Spring 2018 and links my passion for tree climbing, nature and the great outdoors together to bring truly unique experiences for families and friends, new climbers and seasoned climbers alike.

“Everyone aged six and over can come along to Aden to start their adventure in one of the fantastic Beech trees we will be working with.

“Tree climbing is a great way to explore the natural world while at the same time getting great exercise and bucketfuls of fresh air.”

Leona Findlay, development officer at BDP added: “We’re delighted to have Tim and his team back at Aden. They visited the park last October holidays and the workshops were sold out.

“It’s always good to find an activity the whole family can enjoy outdoors. This activity is exciting and fun while teaching the participants about eh natural world around them at the same time and it’s an added bonus that it’s in a wonderful place like Aden.

“Spaces are filling up fast so I would advise people book now to avoid disappointment.

“There is no need to wait until they see what the weather is like before booking as participants will be under the shelter of the canopy of the tree.”

If you would like to book a space on the tree climbing workshop please visit the events page on Aden Country Park’s facebook page for more information.