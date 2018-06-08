Treasure trove of pirate fun at museum

A new exhibition featuring real, replica and fantasy pirate plunder from across the world will be on display at Peterhead's Arbuthnot Museum this summer.

The exhibition, ‘Pirates! Fact and Fiction’, is a national touring exhibition hosted by Aberdeenshire Council’s Arts and Heritage team.

It will run at the Blue Toon museum from today (Friday, June 8) until Saturday, September 1.

Carla Angus, Aberdeenshire Council’s Performance and Events Development Coordinator, said: "Last year we had a science fiction exhibition here and it proved to be really popular. Feedback we received showed that people wanted more of these kinds of exhibitions so this year we have pirates and it will be here for a longer time too.

"The exhibition features a lovely combination of fantasy pirates like Peter Pan, television pirates from Black Sails, and pirates from real history and modern day so there is something for everybody."

As well as the exhibition, children will be able to take part in fun pirate-themed activities. Captain Greybeard will host a number of workshops throughout the summer. Entry to this is priced at £1 per child aged five years and over.

Throughout July and August, children will be welcome to take part in a Treasure Trail in Peterhead Town Centre thanks to the BID.

Special maps will be available to collect from the museum ready to be filled in. Pirate-themed icons will be scattered across the town centre and treasure hunters will need to find them all to be placed in a weekly prize draw.

Entry to the exhibition is £4 adults, £2 children or £10 for family admission.

The museum will be open from 10am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10am to 3pm on Wednesday and Saturday.

For more information head along to the museum or call 01779 477778.