Top prize for Peter

This season's Portfolio competition at Craigewan Photogtraphic Group was won by club chairman Peter Lewis with six printed images on a theme.
His six "Wild Scotland" images were enough to win the top prize from new club league champion Eilidh Watson in second place and Neil McGoldrick just behind in third.
Peter is stepping down after eight years of being a chairman with former club Peterhead CC and recent club Craigewan PG.
He said it was a decision he made last year and although he was asked to reconsider , he has chosen to take a back seat and free up some time for other projects.
Peter said: "The club has a great new committee at the club as it is a testament to the members that others want to have a go at running our club."
Peter covers charity events in the area when possible and supports Maggie's, JDRF and has started a project with Brain Injury Grampian through his photography.