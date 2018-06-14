Top prize for Peter

This season's Portfolio competition at Craigewan Photogtraphic Group was won by club chairman Peter Lewis with six printed images on a theme.

His six "Wild Scotland" images were enough to win the top prize from new club league champion Eilidh Watson in second place and Neil McGoldrick just behind in third.

A rarely-spotted adder enjoying the sunshine on a rock.

Peter is stepping down after eight years of being a chairman with former club Peterhead CC and recent club Craigewan PG.

He said it was a decision he made last year and although he was asked to reconsider , he has chosen to take a back seat and free up some time for other projects.

Peter said: "The club has a great new committee at the club as it is a testament to the members that others want to have a go at running our club."

Peter covers charity events in the area when possible and supports Maggie's, JDRF and has started a project with Brain Injury Grampian through his photography.