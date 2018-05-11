Toon charity catwalk show

The Cancer Research Catwalk Night was held on Thursday and raised more than £1,000 for the cause.

Organised by Team Legens of Peterhead’s Relay for Life 2018, clothes for the evening were provided by M&Co and modelled by friends and family of team members.

A large audience gathered at the hotel for the event, with £1,020 being raised on the night.

Organisers would like to thank all those who supported the event, M&Co for providing the clothing, all the models who took part and all those who attended.

“It was a great night and we were absolutely over the moon with the amount raised.

"We’d just like to say a huge thank-you to everyone who supported it,” said a team member.