Tickets still available for panto

Cruden Bay Panto Group will stage four performances of 'Robin Hood' next month.

The performances will be held on Wednesday 6, Thursday 7, Friday 8 and Saturday 9 December.

The weekday shows will start at 7.30pm and the Saturday performance will begin at 6.30pm.

Come along and see the wonderful tale of Robin and Marian in Cruden as they fight to overcome the evil Sheriff of Boddam.

Tickets are available to purchase from the Post Office priced at £6 for adults and £4 for children and concessions.

For more information or to enquire about block bookings call 01779 813142.